The Hop streetcar suspended due to water main break on Thursday

MILWAUKEE — The Hop street car service was suspended due to a water main break on Thursday, according to a tweet from the service:

Streetcar service is currently suspended due to a water main break at the intersection of Wisconsin Ave and Broadway. Once the break has been repaired, we will inspect the tracks for any safety concerns and resume service as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Hop Alerts (@HopAlerts) August 31, 2023

