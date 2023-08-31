Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

The Hop streetcar suspended due to water main break on Thursday

The Hop street car service was suspended due to a water main break on Thursday, according to a tweet from the service:
The Hop street car service was suspended due to a water main break on Thursday, according to a tweet from the service.
the hop
Posted at 11:44 AM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 13:19:27-04

MILWAUKEE — The Hop street car service was suspended due to a water main break on Thursday, according to a tweet from the service:

Streetcar service is currently suspended due to a water main break at the intersection of Wisconsin Ave and Broadway. Once the break has been repaired, we will inspect the tracks for any safety concerns and resume service as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device