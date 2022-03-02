The Hop returning to regular hours to service

MILWAUKEE — Get ready Milwaukee, The Hop is returning to regular hours of service starting next Monday.
The service has been operating on a reduced schedule since Dec. 27, 2021 due to rising COVID-19 cases impacting the staffing of the Hop.
But with COVID-19 cases spiraling downward, the service is now ramping back up.
Starting next Monday the Hop will be operating as follows:
Monday – Friday
Service Hours: 5 a.m. – 12 a.m.
Frequency (off-peak hr. / peak hr.): 20 min. / 15 min.
Saturday
Service Hours: 7 a.m. – 12 a.m.
Frequency (off-peak hr. / peak hr.):20 min.
Sunday
Service Hours: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Frequency (off-peak hr. / peak hr.): 20 min.
You can plan your trip using the Hop's website.