The Hop returning to regular hours to service

MILWAUKEE — Get ready Milwaukee, The Hop is returning to regular hours of service starting next Monday.

The service has been operating on a reduced schedule since Dec. 27, 2021 due to rising COVID-19 cases impacting the staffing of the Hop.

But with COVID-19 cases spiraling downward, the service is now ramping back up.

Starting next Monday the Hop will be operating as follows:

Monday – Friday

Service Hours: 5 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Frequency (off-peak hr. / peak hr.): 20 min. / 15 min.

Saturday

Service Hours: 7 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Frequency (off-peak hr. / peak hr.):20 min.

Sunday

Service Hours: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Frequency (off-peak hr. / peak hr.): 20 min.

You can plan your trip using the Hop's website.

