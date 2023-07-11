The Hop expands service for Bastille Days, Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

MILWAUKEE — The Hop will extend and expand service for this weekend's Bastille Days Festival in Cathedral Square Park and the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival at Veterans Park.

Service will be temporarily interrupted due to the Storm the Bastille run Thursday night. Operations will pause from 9 p.m. until the end of the race around 10:30 p.m. or until the route is clear. It will then continue until midnight for those leaving the festival.

The Homecoming motorcycle parade on Sunday will not impact operations.

The Hop said in a statement, "The Hop’s Cathedral Square stations provide access right into the heart of the Bastille Days Festival, while the Burns Commons station provides convenient access to Veterans Park via the stairs or ramp connecting Prospect Ave to the Oak Leaf Trail."

The complete Hop schedule for this weekend is below:

Thursday, July 13



Regular weekday service 5 a.m. – midnight

Pause in service to accommodate Storm the Bastille from 9 p.m. until approximately 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 14



Regular weekday schedule with service extended until 1 a.m.

Saturday, July 15



Expanded service with an additional car in use from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Regular service extended until 1 a.m.

Sunday, July 16



Regular Sunday service

Streetcar riders can see real-time positions of the streetcars and estimated arrival times by visiting thehopmke.com.

The Transloc app also provides real-time streetcar information.

