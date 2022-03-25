The Home and Garden Show returns after two years hiatus due to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the nation's longest running home and garden show is back at the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center.

Nearly 350 exhibits will be on display to help you find and showcase some of the latest home products available.

This weekend you can learn about the hottest home improvements trends, tricks and tips at the Home and Garden Show. About 350 exhibits will be on display and showcase some of the latest home products available.

It's also an opportunity to speak with industry experts about windows, lighting landscaping and home remodeling.

Allrite Home and Remodeling owner Randy Miller smiles with excitement as he stood next to his station waiting for people to arrive Friday morning.

He said the family business has been around since the late 1960s, and in the last two years his team was forced to pivot due to supply issues.

"We're getting some supplies that are back logged," Miller said. "It's not uncommon to hear anything from three to six months for some windows to get made."

And he's not the only one feeling the pinch.

According to the National Association of Home Builders, in 2021, more than 90% of builders reported delays.

Miller said not much has changed, supply issues coupled with prices increasing are causing project delays. He wants to remind homeowners one thing.

"The best advice I can give to any homeowners right now is don't stop looking, don't delay yourself from doing it, but just be patient," he said.

The show starts on Friday March 25 and runs until April 3.

For more information, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip