'The Hill Has Eyes' outdoor haunt to open Friday in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Wis. — The Hill Has Eyes will return to the Rock Sports Complex in Franklin Oct. 1.

The 45-acre outdoor haunt promises an hour of terror. Attendees can expect thrills and chills as they're chased by cannibals through a trailer park and landfill.

“It’s our 10th year, and it’s our scariest yet,” said haunt director Joe Zimmerman. “We can guarantee surprises around every corner!”

The Hill Has Eyes is open every Friday and Saturday in October from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. For kids, the Not So Scary Halloween Party will be held Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Kids can dress up and trick-or-treat through the haunt. They'll be greeted by "tyke-level" ghosts and ghouls.

Buy tickets and find group deals on The Hill Has Eyes website.

