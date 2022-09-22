'The Hill Has Eyes': Outdoor 45-acre haunt opens in Franklin on Sept. 30

FRANKLIN, Wis. — Temperatures are dropping and Halloween is quickly approaching, prompting the return of spooky activities!

The Hill Has Eyes, a 45-acre outdoor haunt in Franklin, will open for the season on Friday, Sept. 30 at The Rock Sports Complex.

According to event organizers, new this year is the "60 minutes of sheer terror" with new "thrills, chills, and ghastly apparitions."

The Hill Has Eyes offers four immersive experiences for the price of a single ticket:

Failed Escape

Hunger Hallow

Carnivore

Dead End

“Everyone has a ‘scare’ button,” said Mike Zimmerman, CEO of ROC Ventures. “Hill Has Eyes is designed to locate and push that button.”

There is also a "kid fun mode" on Sundays in October at 2:30 p.m. called "The Not So Scary Halloween Party." Kids can dress up and trick or treat their way through the haunt, event organizers say.

There are also special rewards for groups when purchasing tickets. For further information and tickets, visit The Hill Has Eyes' website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip