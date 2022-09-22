Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'The Hill Has Eyes': Outdoor 45-acre haunt opens in Franklin on Sept. 30

The Hill Has Eyes offers four immersive experiences for the price of a single ticket.
clownscary.png
The Hill Has Eyes
clownscary.png
Posted at 3:29 PM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 16:29:32-04

FRANKLIN, Wis. — Temperatures are dropping and Halloween is quickly approaching, prompting the return of spooky activities!

The Hill Has Eyes, a 45-acre outdoor haunt in Franklin, will open for the season on Friday, Sept. 30 at The Rock Sports Complex.

According to event organizers, new this year is the "60 minutes of sheer terror" with new "thrills, chills, and ghastly apparitions."

The Hill Has Eyes offers four immersive experiences for the price of a single ticket:

  • Failed Escape
  • Hunger Hallow
  • Carnivore
  • Dead End

“Everyone has a ‘scare’ button,” said Mike Zimmerman, CEO of ROC Ventures. “Hill Has Eyes is designed to locate and push that button.”

There is also a "kid fun mode" on Sundays in October at 2:30 p.m. called "The Not So Scary Halloween Party." Kids can dress up and trick or treat their way through the haunt, event organizers say.

There are also special rewards for groups when purchasing tickets. For further information and tickets, visit The Hill Has Eyes' website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

book.jpg

Help us donate books to local children in need