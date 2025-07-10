'The Gravedigger' returns: Gilbert Brown's free football camp teaches Milwaukee youth more than the game

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Gilbert Brown's All-Pro Camp has returned to Milwaukee after a five-year hiatus, offering local youth free football instruction from the Packers legend himself.

"This is a good start after being on a hiatus for about four or five years," Brown said.

The three-day camp at Bradley Tech High School is open to both boys and girls, providing valuable athletic training at no cost to participants.

Gilbert Brown's free football camp teaches Milwaukee youth more than the game

Princeton Zion Sellers, one of the young athletes attending the camp, expressed his enthusiasm for the program.

"It's amazing and it's wonderful," he said. "It does good for the community."

The camp has attracted participants of all genders, though some attendees hope to see more diversity in the future.

"We need more girls because I'm the only girl in the second (session) for 13 to 17-year-olds." Serenity Timm said. "I'm the only girl. I think they should come out here."

Brown emphasized that keeping the camp free is central to his mission of giving back to the community.

"It's very important because I grew up in a camp like this, and so many great players came through that camp," Brown said.

Beyond football skills, the camp focuses on character development and community responsibility. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman visited the camp to share an important message with the young athletes.

"Listen to your coaches," Chief Norman stated. "Respect each other and take these skills and this cooperation back into our neighborhoods. Back into our community. Understand that we are each other's keeper."

Brown echoed these sentiments, highlighting the importance of positive leadership both on and off the field.

"He's a Milwaukee native, and he wants to see these kids do good, and I want to help him not just on this field, out here in these streets," Brown said. "You need to be a leader and not a follower."

The chief's message resonated strongly with many of the young participants.

"It was really inspirational," Sellers added. "I enjoyed that they had the chief come here. You know, it really put a spark in my heart."

Gilbert Brown's All-Pro Camp runs through Thursday at Bradley Tech High School. Children who didn't register at the beginning of the week are still welcome to join. The camp offers two free daily sessions:



Morning session (8:30 a.m. - Noon): Ages 8-12

Afternoon session (2:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.): Ages 13-17

