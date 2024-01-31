The gift of hearing: Woman wins hearing aids

GREENDALE — Tonya LeBron has struggled with hearing for about a year.

Tuesday, her life changed. LeBron received free hearing aids through HearingLife’s Campaign for Better Hearing.

"Through the campaign for better hearing, I'm able to nominate recipients to receive free hearing aids," said Samantha Bely, hearing instrument specialist at HearingLife.

A caretaker for 40 years, and a grandmother to eight grandchildren, LeBron is now able to live her life again as she once did before.

LeBron had been tested at four different hearing centers, but could never afford the price tag of hearing aids.

Hundreds of people were submitted to win the hearing aids, but LeBron was chosen as the winner.

"I cried, I cried. I just wish my husband was here and then I could hear him, hear him talk to me. That's basically [it,] just my family is very important to me and I just want to hear them again. Going to the movies will be better because I don't have to turn up my television loud like I used to. I can hear surrounding noises. I'm very excited," said LeBron.

The tears are happy ones for the woman who has done so much for others.

"I appreciate this. I didn't know how this was going to happen and I kept praying. And you answered my prayers and I thank you very much," said LeBron.

