The Foo Fighters are coming to Milwaukee this summer!

The band announced new tour dates on Tuesday for their 26th anniversary tour. The Foo Fighters will be making a stop in several states, including a show set for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 30.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 4.

This will be the first show played at the venue since the start of the pandemic.

