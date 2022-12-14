'The Flagmakers': Documentary explores Wisconsin's flag-making tradition

OAK CREEK, Wis. — Wisconsin sews and ships five million American flags worldwide every year.

Oak Creek-based Eder Flag is at the center of a new documentary entitled The Flagmakers, executive produced by Milwaukee's own Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The film reveals a diverse group of immigrants who sew the American Flag for a living, as they explore what the flag means to them.

The Flagmakers is an intimate glimpse into the people whose hands make America’s most recognizable icon.

The creative minds behind this project are Academy Award-winning director Cynthia Wade and Award-winning director Sharon Liese.

Steph Connects caught up with them on opening night of the documentary film.

