MILWAUKEE — We all know Wisconsinites love a stiff drink, especially a nice old fashioned. Sure, we like to use brandy in our old fashioneds but whiskey is still good too. And now, we have the chance to celebrate all things whiskey with the first ever Wisconsin Whiskey Fest in Milwaukee.

This fun festival will happen at the Hilton City Center Hotel in Milwaukee at 509 W. Wisconsin Ave from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 16.

There will be more than 30 whiskey, scotch, and bourbon distillers on site with more than 150 different drinks to try.

General admission tickets cost $20. With the ticket you can get a tote bag, event program, access to the buffet, tasting notepad and pen, and a tasting glass. Buy tickets here.

Please remember to drink responsibly. Visit the Project Drive Sober page to find stories and learn ways to stop drunk driving crashes.

