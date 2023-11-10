The Corners of Brookfield to spread holiday cheer with new seasonal events

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — The Corners of Brookfield announced their holiday season event schedule on Tuesday. The special calendar will run from Thanksgiving through the New Year.

The Corners of Brookfield today announced its highly-anticipated seasonal events schedule with a focus on holiday giving, family activities and more.



From Thanksgiving through the New Year, The Corners will light up the night with larger-thanlife light installations and displays, including an all-new, 16ft. holiday teddy bear lighted with more than 3,500 lights in the center’s Market Square. In honor of the giant teddy bear addition, The Corners of Brookfield is partnering with Make-A-Wish Wisconsin to host a toy drive from Nov. 24 – Nov. 26. The community is encouraged to drop off teddy bears and other toys to bins located in Market Square, which will then be donated to wish children this holiday season. Find the 2023 Toy Closet ask list here for accepted items.



Also beginning Black Friday, Nov. 24, Santa’s mailbox will arrive in Market Square vestibule allowing little boys and girls to deposit their wish list letters to Santa all season long.



A sell-out event each year, live reindeer will visit the town center on Sunday, Dec. 17 from 3pm – 6pm. Registered guests will have the opportunity during their allotted time slot to visit with and pose for a photo with the live reindeer. Tickets go on sale on Monday, Nov. 27 at 10am, here. Attendees can also find the registration link on the Corners of Brookfield website and Instagram bio.



Flow into the winter the season with the brand-new, complimentary Winter Yoga Series every Friday at 9 a.m. beginning Dec. 1 through Feb. 23. A variety of local yoga instructors will lead class each week in the open space on the upper level, located on Union St. right next to Sendik’s Home. Complimentary coffee from Goddess and the Baker will be available after each class for all participants.



The beloved annual Town Holiday Tree Lighting, presented by Aspire Dance Center and Landmark Credit Union, will once again return this year on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. The Corners, Town of Brookfield and Discover Brookfield invite the community to kick off the holiday season with the lighting of the Town tree, live entertainment, refreshments and more.



“It’s the most wonderful time of the year and The Corners is thrilled to be welcoming the community with holiday activities and new events all season long,” said Jordyn Swan, marketing manager at The Corners of Brookfield. “Whether you’re joining us for your last-minute holiday gifting, for a holiday date night or family photos, we’re excited to embrace the holiday season with you.”



Throughout the holiday season, The Corners will offer expanded shopping hours but patrons are encouraged to reach out directly to their favorite retailers for specific hours. The town center will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, and will have special hours on the following days:



• Friday, Nov. 24: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.



• Saturday, Dec. 16: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.



• Friday, Dec. 22: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.



• Saturday, Dec. 23: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.



• Sunday, Dec. 24: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.



• Sunday, Dec. 31: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.



For additional details on holiday events, dining, tenants and more, visit www.thecornersofbrookfield.com.



About The Corners of Brookfield



The Corners of Brookfield is a 750,000-square-foot premier town center, comprising 400,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 244 luxury apartment homes and parking for more than 1,700 cars. For more information visitwww.TheCornersofBrookfield.com or Facebook.



