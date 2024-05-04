The City of Milwaukee hosts M.O.M.S featuring Milwaukee's first lady Dominique Johnson

The City of Milwaukee holds a Mothers of Milwaukee Symposium (M.O.M.S) at American Serb Hall, Saturday. The Symposium features the first lady of Milwaukee, Dominique Johnson, and keynote speaker Dr. Debbie N. Allen.

Dr. Debbie N. Allen is an accomplished entrepreneur. She currently serves as the Golden Path Home Care President in Milwaukee and Racine.

Attendees of M.O.M.S have the opportunity to participate in workshops led by various accomplished women and hear from a lineup of speakers who will provide insight and advice on the many avenues of motherhood.

Mothers and caregivers are able to connect and share wisdom and support for one another. Along with learning about resources for women's health and wellness attendees were able to enjoy a complimentary breakfast and lunch.

Some of the workshops include:

Balance vs. Burnout

Embracing our young girls

Grief Recovery

Navigation Change (Spanish)

