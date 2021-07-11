The city is buzzing with excitement as the global spotlight shifts on Milwaukee

Business is booming throughout downtown as visitors begin to settle in ahead of Game 3.

Hotel Metro and Aloft Milwaukee Downtown are among the many hotels that are fully booked this weekend. The Pfister Hotel has some last-minute rooms available but managing director, Tim Smith, says they're expected to fill quickly.

"Last summer obviously with the DNC that didn’t happen and so forth, that was definitely the low point for our industry here in Milwaukee but this is definitely the high point," said Smith.

Fan, Sean Thomson, grew up in Milwaukee but left years ago to attend college. The moment he realized his home team had made it to the finals he quickly booked a flight home.

"As soon as we saw they won game six against the Hawks it was an instant phone call like I’m coming back we got to go to the game," said Thomson.

Thomson saw the excitement building from the moment he stepped onto his plane. "I actually talked Bucks with the flight attendants and there were a couple of other bucks fans."

Returning back he's stunned to see how far the downtown Deer District area has come.

"The best thing about it is just coming here and seeing how the city has changed in just a few short years since I haven’t come back and it’s like it’s amazing. It’s sprawling with amazing entertainment and you can tell the city is really just buzzing."

