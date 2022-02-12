The city comes together to remember treasured pharmacist, Dr. Lester Carter

MILWAUKEE — Dozens filled Parklawn Assembly of God Friday evening to say goodbye to a Milwaukee icon, Dr. Lester Carter.

Dr. Carter served Milwaukee's north side as a pharmacist for half a century. He passed away last month due to Covid-19 complications at the age of 90.

He was lovingly known as a pillar in the community for opening the city's first Black-owned pharmacy in 1968, Carter Drug Store, near 24th and Burleigh.

"He had such a passion for healing people," said Lester Carter, Dr. Carter's son.

That passion to heal, using both natural and pharmaceutical remedies, served the community for more than 50 years. In 2014, he sold his pharmacy to Hayat, but continued to work at the store part-time.

"He started off his mission based on, what do people really want? And then he would just do it. There was no analysis or getting caught up in decisions. He would do what he thought was best for the community," said Tamir Kaloti, President of Hayat Pharmacies.

Leaders at the city, state and federal level paid their respects along with community and family members.

Many wore bow ties in his honor, a signature staple in Dr. Carter's wardrobe.

More than his medicines, people remember Dr. Carter for his kindness, care, and trust.

"His passion was people. family, community, helping you know encouraging, inspiring, it was all people you know, it led down to that and that was his gift," said Allison Carter, Dr. Carter's granddaughter.

Today Dr. Carter now has a street renamed after him as well as a park in the Amani neighborhood.

