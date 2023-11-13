The cheel restarant in Thiensville plans for grand reopening Dec. 1 following fire

THIENSVILLE, Wis. — The famous restaurant called the cheel that burned down in Thiensville in 2020 is reopening, according to the owners.

Barkha Limbu Daily said in a statement on Monday that following extensive renovations and repairs, the cheel is open for a soft opening starting Nov. 8th and will continue throughout the entire month of November. The soft opening prepares the restaurant for an official grand reopening on Friday, December 1st.

"The cheel is thrilled to be re-opening its doors to serve up all the wonderful Himalayan-inspired flavors our beloved patrons and community have come to love and appreciate," according to the organizers.

As TMJ4 News previously reported, the restaurant is highly touted for its cuisine and atmosphere and has a special place in the community’s heart.

John and Barkha Daily opened the business in 2014. Residents say, if not for them, this historic, 19th-century building would have been torn down.

Read their announcement below:

the cheel – Announces Official Reopening Date in Downtown Thiensville



Thiensville, Wisconsin – (November 12th, 2023) – the cheel will begin interviewing new team members for the grand re-opening of the Award-Winning restaurant this Fall.



Following an extensive period of reconstruction and with unwavering support from the loyal guests and the local community, the cheel has started to welcome friends and family for a soft opening, which has been running since Nov. 8th and will continue throughout the entire month of November. This soft opening will pave the way for the official grand reopening on Friday, December 1st. The cheel is thrilled to be re-opening its doors to serve up all the wonderful Himalayan-inspired flavors our beloved patrons and community have come to love and appreciate.



First opened nine years ago, the cheel, gained its inspiration from Chef/Owner Barkha Limbu Daily and her family’s recipes and cooking techniques in Nepal. Combining the native flavors of the Himalayas with traditional Midwest fare, the cheel found a welcome home in Thiensville, bringing new tastes to Southeastern Wisconsin not only in cuisine but libations and atmosphere as well.



Amassing award after award for authentic Nepali cuisine and excellence in dining, the cheel was on an amazing path with the sky as the limit. After an unexpected and devastating fire destroyed the historic cheel building in the fall of 2020, the cheel team was determined to rebuild and recover. With an enormously generous and kind outpouring of encouragement from both the community and loyal patrons, the cheel is inspired and invigorated to be bringing our unique experience back to our guests.



The cheel would like to thank all the friends, family, employees, purveyors, and guests for helping make this project come to fruition. The cheel would also like to thank the New Land Enterprises for generously sharing their chairs to be utilized during this soft opening as the cheel chairs are held up at the Panama Canal due to the increased vessel wait times.







