The Bucks became NBA champions one year ago today!

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks became NBA Champions one year ago today when they won Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns.

More than 65,000 fans were outside Fiserv Forum as the Bucks took game six, 105-98.

When the national and international audience saw television shots throughout the finals, they saw that mass amount of people cheering on the Bucks, the city skyline in the background.

Sports Milwaukee said being able to handle that amount of people has already paid off in bringing events to the city, particularly last weekend's flugtag event on the lake.

"I do believe that having the ability to see what we did last year with the bucks finals as a city, gave them the confidence to move forward knowing that they would have 30-thousand spectators." said Marissa Werner, the director of Sports Milwaukee.

The finals and everything surrounding them may also have shown the team with the Republican National Committee our ability to handle the crowds and visitors in brew city.

Today, exactly one year later, fans can relive the moment the Bucks won at the Mecca Bar and Grill in the Deer District. At 5:30 p.m., fans can head to the restaurant for a Game 6 watch party.

Fans will also have an opportunity to take a photo with the championship trophy!

To celebrate the anniversary of the Bucks becoming NBA champions, our Tom Durian spoke to Bucks President Peter Feigin. Watch the interview above.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip