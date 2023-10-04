The Bronzeville Collective celebrates 5 years of business in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A local business is celebrating a major milestone while bringing unique and inspired pieces to their community.

Sitting right in the heart of one of Milwaukee’s oldest communities, The Bronzeville Collective is celebrating five years in business.

Created and co-owned by Lilo Allen and Tiffany Miller, the collaborative space houses a kaleidoscope of treasures.

“We meet folks at the intersection of accessibility and visibility and we just really wanted to create a safe space for creatives of color, everybody really,” said Allen.

Allen and Miller say the dream came during a time when they say there weren’t many places that celebrated the Black experience, particularly in a place full of history.

Now, Allen says The Collective sits alongside other Black-owned spaces that she’s excited to see continue to grow as well.

“We're experiencing a Renaissance of sorts. So, we're seeing all these beautiful businesses pop up with owners and creatives of color and we’re really glad to be a part of all of that,” said Allen.

For both women, this anniversary comes after a difficult time in their lives.

After losing loved ones and closing for months during the pandemic, Miller says the celebration also feels like a beginning.

“There's like a new energy, like a refreshing shift that happened and I'm looking forward to seeing what the next five years looks like here,” said Miller.

