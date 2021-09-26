Watch
The Brewers magic number is down to one to clinch the NL Central title

Aaron Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes reacts after striking out a batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Corbin Burnes
Posted at 10:26 PM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 23:26:24-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Corbin Burnes pitched seven brilliant innings to win his ninth consecutive decision and the Milwaukee Brewers moved to the brink of clinching the NL Central title with a 2-1 victory over the New York Mets.

The Brewers, already assured a fourth straight playoff berth, can wrap up the division crown Sunday with a win at home against the Mets or a Cardinals loss to the Chicago Cubs.

Milwaukee won its second straight following a five-game skid.

Burnes scattered five hits, striking out nine and walking one.

Josh Hader earned his 34th save in 35 opportunities.

Eduardo Escobar drove in both runs for Milwaukee with a third-inning single off Rich Hill.

