The Brew Crew explodes with excitement after the team clinches

Confetti sparkled through the air outside of American Family Field as the Brewers clinched the 2021 National League Central Division. Fans left the stadium in high spirits as they cheered for their beloved brew crew.

"You know the Brewers did exactly what they needed to do," exclaimed fan, Chris Novack.

But emotions were also running high as the Brewers said their final farewell to Ryan Braun as he retired after a 14 year career with the team.

"More than anything just grateful to have the opportunity to try and say thank you," said Braun as he fought to hold back tears.

The win was everything fans were anticipating and a high the city is all too familiar with.

"We the championship! Bucks in 6, Milwaukee we taking it to the pennet," said a fan running out of American Family Field filled with excitement.

The Brewers have stocked up their team store with new division championship merchandise available Monday at 9 AM.

