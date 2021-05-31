The Black Triage Ensemble hosts third annual open rehearsal at Washington Park

They may not be the first to come to mind when you think about first responders, but the Black Triage Ensemble is working to change just that.

"We are strictly responding to shootings, car accidents, drug overdoses and occasionally riots which I consider to be peace keeping work. We try to use the music at the scene of riots to hold off any violence from occurring to anybody even law enforcement," says Dayvin Hollman, founder of the group.

The orchestra brings their instruments to traumatic community violent scenes with the hopes of having their music to inspire healing. " My job is to pay attention in real time to what's going on emotionally and make sure we respond musically."

The group strictly plays music by artists of color. They say that currently it is rare to find Black musicians that play strings but the ensemble hopes to break that stereotype and inspire more future artists. Historically in our nation's history, it was common for Black Americans to play stringed instruments.

The orchestra plays their songs in order of the five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

