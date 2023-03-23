The best places to live in Wisconsin: Milwaukee area no longer the top spot

Kohler is reportedly the best place to live in Wisconsin. That's according to a new report from Niche, a website that finds the best places to work, live or go to school around the country.

Kohler is about an hour north of Milwaukee in Sheboygan County. After Kohler, Brookfield came in at number two, followed by Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, and Mequon. Whitefish Bay held the top spot for the last two years.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, Niche uses data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other sources, including resident reviews. Among many factors, it looks at affordability, the housing market, neighborhood diversity, public schools, and walkability.

Nationally, Niche found the best places to live in the country are in the Philadelphia area. The other locations include Arlington, Virginia, and Tampa, Florida.

Below is the list of the 2023 best places to live in Wisconsin, according to Niche:



Kohler Brookfield Shorewood Whitefish Bay Mequon Elm Grove Thiensville River Hills Fox Point Middleton (suburb of Madison) Bayside Glendale Shorewood Hills (suburb of Madison) Nashotah Wauwatosa Cedarburg Wind Point Madison Sussex Juneau Town

Here's the best neighborhoods in Milwaukee for 'young professionals' to live in

Jackson Danbeck | Nov. 4, 2022

MILWAUKEE — The best neighborhood in Milwaukee for "young professionals" is (drum roll)... Juneau Town?

At least that's according to a new poll from rating website Niche. If that is the best area for that group of people, you wouldn't be surprised to hear the 2nd, 3rd and 4th best places.

According to Niche, the 2nd best area for young professionals is Yankee Hill, followed by the Third Ward, Brewer's Hill and the lower east side.

The top 6-15 spots are as follows, according to Niche:

6. Northpoint

7. Menomonee River Valley

8. Riverwest

9. Murray Hill

10. Riverside Park

11. Walker’s Point

12. Harbor View

13. Kilbourn Town

14. Bay View

15. Shorewood

Shorewood is of course a suburb, while the rest are neighborhoods in the city. Most of the areas are home to new apartment developments financed by new and out-of-state investors, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Niche came up with the order of best neighborhoods for young professionals based on the percentage of residents between 25-34 years old; the percentage of those who received a bachelor's degree or higher; accessibility of bars, restaurants and coffee shops; and metrics like cost of living, job opportunities, diversity and crime rates.

