The Bavarian Bierhaus brings back Milwaukee's Original Oktoberfest this week

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Original Oktoberfest will return to The Bavarian Bierhaus this week.

The season will kick off with a free keg tapping at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Oktoberfest will run over five straight weekends at Old Heidelberg Park from Sept. 2 to Oct. 1. For over 60 years The Bavarian Bierhaus has celebrated with German music, games, beer, and food!

In addition to their regular Biergarten menu, you can expect traditional favorites like spanferkel and rotisserie chicken. On Friday, fish fry and rainbow trout will be added to the menu. On Saturday and Sunday, you can get half off a liter bier from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is both family and dog-friendly.

Advance admission tickets and Fest Hall table sales are now on sale. General admission tickets will be available at the door.

Tables, which can fit up to eight people, are $30 on Fridays and $35 on Saturdays.

Further ticketing information is below:



Thursday 4 p.m.: Free admission

Friday 4 p.m.: $5 or free with Bavarian Bierhaus mobile App

Saturday 11 a.m.: $10 or $5 off with Bavarian Bierhaus Mobile App

Sunday 11 a.m.: Free admission

For tickets and further information, visit The Bavarian Bierhaus website.

