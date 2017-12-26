Wind Chill Advisory issued December 26 at 2:27PM CST expiring December 27 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Wind Chill Advisory issued December 25 at 9:20PM CST expiring December 27 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Green, Kenosha, Lafayette, Racine, Rock, Walworth
Wind Chill Advisory issued December 25 at 9:20PM CST expiring December 27 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Sauk, Sheboygan, Washington, Waukesha
The Auto Show Gala to celebrate Special Olympics coming in February
A chance to see the auto show a night early
1:08 PM, Dec 26, 2017
2 hours ago
Share Article
The Greater Milwaukee Auto Show is coming up in just about two months, and the night before it opens to the public you have a chance for an exclusive first look at this year's Auto Show Gala.
TODAY's Vince Vitrano, who is also a member of the board of directors of Special Olympics Milwaukee, interviewed Cindy Bently, a long time Special Olympics athlete, and Samantha Calmes who represents ADAMM, The automobile Dealers Association of Mega Milwaukee.