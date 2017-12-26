The Auto Show Gala to celebrate Special Olympics coming in February

A chance to see the auto show a night early

1:08 PM, Dec 26, 2017
2 hours ago

This year's event to benefit Special Olympics Wisconsin.

The Greater Milwaukee Auto Show is coming up in just about two months, and the night before it opens to the public you have a chance for an exclusive first look at this year's Auto Show Gala.

TODAY's Vince Vitrano, who is also a member of the board of directors of Special Olympics Milwaukee, interviewed Cindy Bently, a long time Special Olympics athlete, and Samantha Calmes who represents ADAMM, The automobile Dealers Association of Mega Milwaukee. 

