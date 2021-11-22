Watch
NewsLocal News

The aftermath of the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy [PHOTOS]

A car drove through the Waukesha Christmas parade on Sunday evening. At least five people are dead and 40 more are injured. The victims include children and adults. Police said they have a person of interest in custody.

Christmas Parade SUV
Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)Photo by: Associated Press
Christmas Parade SUV
In this image taken from video an SUV speeds past a young girl and others attending a Christmas parade and continues to drive through the parade, injuring multiple people, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Waukesha, Wis. (Jesus Ochoa via AP)Photo by: Associated Press
Christmas Parade SUV
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV sped through a barricade and slammed into a Christmas parade, injuring multiple people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)Photo by: Associated Press
Christmas Parade SUV
Holiday decorations frame a police officer in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a parade of Christmas marchers, killing multiple people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)Photo by: Associated Press
Christmas Parade SUV
Police tape surrounds holiday decorations in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade injuring dozens of people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)Photo by: Associated Press
Christmas Parade SUV
Toppled chairs are seen among holiday decorations in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade injuring dozens of people Sunday, Nov 21. 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)Photo by: Associated Press
Christmas Parade SUV
Holiday decorations frame police investigators in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV plowed into a parade of Christmas marchers, killing multiple people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)Photo by: Associated Press
Christmas Parade SUV
Holiday decorations frame a police officer as he walks in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade injuring multiple people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)Photo by: Associated Press
Christmas Parade SUV
Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)Photo by: Associated Press
Christmas Parade SUV
Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)Photo by: Associated Press
Christmas Parade SUV
Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting multiple people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)Photo by: Associated Press
Christmas Parade SUV
Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)Photo by: Associated Press
Christmas Parade SUV
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting multiple people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo Jeffrey Phelps)Photo by: Associated Press
Christmas Parade SUV
Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)Photo by: Associated Press
Christmas Parade SUV
Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting multiple people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)Photo by: Associated Press
Christmas Parade SUV
Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)Photo by: Associated Press

The aftermath of the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy [PHOTOS]

close-gallery
  • Christmas Parade SUV
  • Christmas Parade SUV
  • Christmas Parade SUV
  • Christmas Parade SUV
  • Christmas Parade SUV
  • Christmas Parade SUV
  • Christmas Parade SUV
  • Christmas Parade SUV
  • Christmas Parade SUV
  • Christmas Parade SUV
  • Christmas Parade SUV
  • Christmas Parade SUV
  • Christmas Parade SUV
  • Christmas Parade SUV
  • Christmas Parade SUV
  • Christmas Parade SUV

Share

Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)Associated Press
In this image taken from video an SUV speeds past a young girl and others attending a Christmas parade and continues to drive through the parade, injuring multiple people, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Waukesha, Wis. (Jesus Ochoa via AP)Associated Press
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV sped through a barricade and slammed into a Christmas parade, injuring multiple people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)Associated Press
Holiday decorations frame a police officer in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a parade of Christmas marchers, killing multiple people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)Associated Press
Police tape surrounds holiday decorations in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade injuring dozens of people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)Associated Press
Toppled chairs are seen among holiday decorations in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade injuring dozens of people Sunday, Nov 21. 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)Associated Press
Holiday decorations frame police investigators in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV plowed into a parade of Christmas marchers, killing multiple people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)Associated Press
Holiday decorations frame a police officer as he walks in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade injuring multiple people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)Associated Press
Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)Associated Press
Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)Associated Press
Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting multiple people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)Associated Press
Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)Associated Press
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting multiple people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo Jeffrey Phelps)Associated Press
Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)Associated Press
Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting multiple people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)Associated Press
Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)Associated Press
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next