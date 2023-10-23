The actors in Napoleon Dynamite will attend a live screening at Pabst Theater

MILWAUKEE — If you are ready to go down memory lane, you should open yourself up to an event featuring a screening of the classic Napoleon Dynamite followed by a discussion with the real-life actors Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro).

According to the announcement, the show is scheduled for the Pabst Theater at 144 E. Wells Street in Milwaukee on Jan. 20, 2024.

According to the event's description, "Brush up on your great skills, make yourself a dang quesadilla and grab some chapstick because we're celebrating 20 YEARS (GOSH!) of Napoleon Dynamite with a screening + cast Q&A featuring Jon Heder “Napoleon Dynamite” | Efren Ramirez “Pedro” | Jon Gries "Uncle Rico".

Read the full announcement below:

SATURDAY * JANUARY 20 * 7:00 PM DOORS * 8:00 PM SHOW



The beloved indie classic " Napoleon Dynamite " was released 20 years ago. Since then, much has changed; but the characters, as enduring as they are endearing, stay in our hearts.



Appealing to the inner-teenager in each of us, the story, and more importantly the dialogue, makes “ Napoleon Dynamite ” one of the most quoted movies of our time.



Napoleon Dynamite makes us laugh - and laugh hard - over and over again.



This unique evening includes a full screening of " Napoleon Dynamite " followed by a lively, freewheeling, discussion with fan-favorite cast members; Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro).



The live show – perfect for the whole family – is a wild and hysterical blend of Q&A, comedy improv, game show, and party, with plenty of audience participation. Come join the fun and help celebrate this wonderful movie classic!



144 E. Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202



TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27 AT 10:00 AMhttps://www.pabsttheatergroup.com/events/detail/napoleon-dynamite-2024 [pabsttheatergroup.com]



AT

The Pabst and Riverside Box Offices

Pabsttheatergroup.com

(414) 242-8200







It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip