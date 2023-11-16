The 25th Annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival prepares to light up the holiday season

MILWAUKEE — The music, the performers, and of course all the lights are stirring up the holiday spirit in us all.

“I’m feeling excited and grateful,” said Greg Peterson, Director for the Clean Sweep Ambassador Program for Milwaukee Downtown. "Just a whole lot of emotions going on. Tonight is the big night so we’re looking forward to it and we’ve got the weatherman on our side.”

Peterson said there’s only one word to describe the feeling this brilliant tradition brings.

“Magical."

All are welcome to join in on the 25th Annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival Kickoff Extravaganza fun.

“I don’t know that there’s a better word to describe it, Sydni,” said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown Business Improvement District 21. “I really do think that it is magical. I mean it’s a beautiful sea of Milwaukee's coming together with a great connection of community.”

There will be fireworks, a special visit from Santa Claus, free treats, free rides on the Jingle Bus Tour, and talent so good you’ll just have to sing along.

“It just brings you joy,” said Donna Woodall, singer and songwriter. “I mean the holidays, it’s filled with joy and love and so you know we’ve got a lot going on in the world today. It’s great to be able to just come and be together in song.”

The holiday lights festival will run through the holiday season at Pere Marquette Park, Cathedral Square Park, and Zeidler Union Square.

“It’s just a really great way to get into the holiday spirit as we move into Thanksgiving, we have so much to be grateful for as a community,” said Weirick.

