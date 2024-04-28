"That's all I want for my birthday": Sade Robinson's mom asks for help finding daughter's remains

MILWAUKEE — On Sheena Scarbrough’s 43rd birthday, she had one birthday wish.

“I need to lay my baby to rest. This is my wish for my birthday. I need the community to keep standing with us,” Scarbrough said.

She spent part of the day at Black Rabbit Tattoo Collective in Bay View getting a tattoo in honor of her daughter, Sade

Robinson was killed and dismembered over three weeks ago.

In the time since, body parts believed to belong to Robinson have been found at various locations across Milwaukee County.

Many of her remains have been discovered by family or strangers passing by.

“The community has been the ones on the front line finding my daughter and figuring out the pieces of the puzzle. We’ve been doing the work,” Scarbrough explained.

"I don’t see anybody out here searching for my daughter. Police, detectives, sheriffs. I’m not putting them down, but I need them behind me."

Robinson’s family and friends have spent days searching areas where Robinson’s phone pinged the night she went missing on April 1.

That includes Warnimont Park in Cudahy, Gordon Park in Riverwest, and the area of 30th and Lisbon.

TMJ4 has been to several of those searches with family, yet there were no signs of law enforcement.

A group of around 20 people on Saturday including Robinson’s family and friends were in the Milwaukee River with wet suits and boats as they continued their search.

“A lot of people out here are family and friends. We need more volunteers. We need MPD to step up. It’s just not enough,” Kenny Johnson said.

Johnson is a family friend and has been searching with the family since they found Robinson’s blanket on April 5.

"The family deserves more answers. This case is in the beginning but they can tell the family something. She hasn’t been laid to rest. It doesn’t make sense why this family doesn’t have answers," Johnson explained.

TMJ4's Jenna Rae went to the courthouse on April 15 to track down Sheriff Denita Ball.

"There hasn't been any updates," Ball responded. "Everything that can be done is being done. The sheriff's office, the police department, we're still working with our partners to bring Sade home."

Scarbrough is urging everyone to help find Robinson's remains and bring justice to Sade.

The meaning beyond her first and only tattoo, Sade's name with angel wings, goes far beyond the skin.

"I knew my baby was an Earth angel but didn’t know God was gonna take from me so soon," Scarbrough said through tears.

Scarbrough said they are planning Robinson's memorial service for May 10, Robinson's birthday.

