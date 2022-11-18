Thanksgiving dinner giveaway at Isaac Coggs Health Center

MILWAUKEE — Less than a week before Thanksgiving, one local organization hopes to give those in need a chance to enjoy a warm meal for the holiday.

We're at Isaac Coggs Heritage Health Center on West Silver Spring Drive and starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Milwaukee Health Services is kicking off its 11th annual Thanksgiving dinner giveaway.

In a partnership with Feeding America, along with a few local groups, people can drive up to the health center and pick up a full Thanksgiving meal, complete with turkey or a ham with all the fixings. Chief medical officer Aronica Williams-Murry says it's an opportunity for the community to receive dinners to prepare for their family gatherings next week, without worry of how much things will cost.

"We know that during this time, although many people have resumed some sense of normalcy with respect to their activities and such. But, for many people, they're still having difficulty affording certain things, especially with prices going up, and so we wanted to have an opportunity to continue our tradition of giving back to the community with our Thanksgiving giveaway," said Williams-Murry.

While registration isn't required, Williams-Murry says walk-up services won't be available. This is a drive-thru-only event, and they recommend you get here early to secure your spot.

