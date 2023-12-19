Testimony reveals details of woman's death at Kenosha assisted living facility

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha Police took the stand on Tuesday to testify in the case of three former assisted living facility employees charged in the death of an 89-year-old memory care resident.

Helen Ende, 89, died of hypothermia when she exited the facility during freezing temperatures and never returned inside, according to court records. Temperatures reached single digits that morning.

SUBMITTED PHOTO Helen Ende

Former Parkside Manor Assisted Living employees Demontae Collins, Lilliana Lozano, and Susan Valentin appeared in court exactly one year after the incident.

Valentin entered a not-guilty plea. Her case is set for pre-trial beginning Jan. 31. Collins and Lozano were granted additional time to seek legal representation.

Surveillance video showed Ende exiting the building at 12:41 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2022. Approximately 7-8 minutes later, Ende attempted to return inside.

“At one point, (Ende) walks back into the courtyard area and is no longer visible,” Kenosha Police Detective

A door exit alarm sounded for nearly 30 minutes before staff turned it off, according to the investigation.

Ende was found dead several hours later that morning by Parkside Manor staff.

The investigation revealed numerous protocols were ignored by the three defendants, including alarm procedures, an exterior check, and failure to notify management.

“Had a person opened the door fully, Miss Ende was located approximately 15 to 20 feet just outside of the door on the sidewalk, which was unobstructed,” Correa said.

Collins, Lozano, and Valetin each face up to $100,000 in fines and 40 years in prison.

