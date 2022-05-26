TESLA to perform at the Wisconsin State Fair

MILWAUKEE — TESLA the band is coming to the Wisconsin State Fair.

The classic rock band will take the main stage at the fairgrounds on Thursday, August 11 at 7:30 p.m.

The performance is a part of the band's Keep it Real tour and will feature hard rock hits like “Modern Day Cowboy,” “Little Suzi,” and "Love Song."

GRAMMY-nominated rock back Fuel will open the show with its anthems "Shimmer" and "Bittersweet."

Tickets for the performances go on sale Thursday, June 2 at 9 a.m. on the Wisconsin State Fair website. According to the fair, tickets will be $35, $40, and $45 each.

