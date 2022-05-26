Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

TESLA to perform at the Wisconsin State Fair

Dave Rude, Frank Hannon
Owen Sweeney/Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP
Dave Rude and Frank Hannon of the rock band Tesla perform in concert during the M3 Rock Fest at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Saturday, April 26, 2014, in Columbia, Md. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
Dave Rude, Frank Hannon
Posted at 8:23 AM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 09:23:24-04

MILWAUKEE — TESLA the band is coming to the Wisconsin State Fair.

The classic rock band will take the main stage at the fairgrounds on Thursday, August 11 at 7:30 p.m.

The performance is a part of the band's Keep it Real tour and will feature hard rock hits like “Modern Day Cowboy,” “Little Suzi,” and "Love Song."

GRAMMY-nominated rock back Fuel will open the show with its anthems "Shimmer" and "Bittersweet."

Tickets for the performances go on sale Thursday, June 2 at 9 a.m. on the Wisconsin State Fair website. According to the fair, tickets will be $35, $40, and $45 each.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku