Tesla driver appeared to be asleep while car was on autopilot on I-94, officials say

An Illinois man was cited for "inattentive driving" after a Kenosha County deputy spotted him "asleep behind the wheel" of a Tesla car Sunday.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office said it was dispatched to the area of northbound I-94 near the Illinois/Wisconsin state line for a report of a Tesla driver who appeared to be asleep. Officials say the deputy approached the car as it passed STH 158 on I-94 just before 8 a.m.

The deputy said the driver appeared to be asleep and tried to initiate a traffic stop, activating his lights and sirens. The driver did not pull over for two miles.

The 38-year-old man denied being asleep at the wheel and did not have any signs of impairment. The car had autopilot capability and mandates that despite having those capabilities, Tesla says the driver should keep their hands on the steering wheel at all times and maintain control.

The driver was issued a citation for inattentive driving, officials said.

