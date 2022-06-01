Watch
Terrace chair stolen from 1978 college days returned to Memorial Union at UW-Madison

Bryce Richter / UW-Madison
Memorial Union Terrace
Posted at 4:33 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 17:36:05-04

MADISON, Wis. — Forty-four years later, a stolen Terrace chair was returned to the Memorial Union Terrace at UW-Madison.

According to the UW-Madison Police Department, police received a tip this week about a Terrace chair in someone's garage in Verona.

A police investigation revealed the alleged thieves stole the chair from the Terrace during their college days....in 1978.

The chair was turned over and returned to the union, police say.

The perps didn't receive a citation, but they did get a verbal warning.

The police department says if you're in possession of a stolen Terrace chair, you can return it to the Terrace or to the police with no questions asked.

