Tennessee-themed bar 'Nashville North' opens on Brady Street in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A little piece of Tennessee is now in Milwaukee!

A new bar called "Nashville North" just opened up on Brady Street. Our partners at OnMilwaukee got a peek inside this week.

The bar is a live music venue with two stages and a full kitchen serving lunch, dinner, snacks and late-night.

According to OnMilwaukee, live bands will play three-to-six nights a week. Performers range from local to national acts. There will also be karaoke and open mic nights.

It is billed as a honky tonk with Milwaukee favorites on the food menu. This includes hotdogs, smashburgers, hot chicken, pulled-pork cheese fries, and more.

The bar will feature a cocktail menu with boozy slushes and drinks like a BBQ Mule and Peach Bourbon Smash.

This weekend will be the bar's grand opening with tons of live music.

Nashville North is located at 1216 E. Brady Street inside the former Up & Under Pub. It opens daily at 11 a.m.

