Tenacious D coming to the BMO Harris Pavilion

MILWAUKEE — Tenacious D is coming to the BMO Harris Pavilion with special guest DJ Douggpound on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Jack Black and Kyle Gass make up the Tenacious D band that took off from Gass' studio apartment.

Since then, Tenacious D has won a Grammy and has aired on a variety series on HBO.

On November 2, 2018, Tenacious D released Tenacious D in Post-Apocalypto, an animated film, with each frame hand-drawn by Black and every character voiced by Black and Gass.

Alongside the film, the band also dropped the album Post-Apocalypto. In September 2020, Tenacious D released the final piece to the Post-Apocalypto universe: the graphic novel.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10:00 a.m. C.T. here and in person at the Box Office.

