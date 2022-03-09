Watch
Tenacious D coming to the BMO Harris Pavilion

Jack Black, Kyle Gass
Leo Correa/AP
U.S. actor and musician Jack Black, right, performs with Kyle Gass of the band Tenacious D, at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Posted at 12:05 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 13:05:41-05

MILWAUKEE — Tenacious D is coming to the BMO Harris Pavilion with special guest DJ Douggpound on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Jack Black and Kyle Gass make up the Tenacious D band that took off from Gass' studio apartment.

Since then, Tenacious D has won a Grammy and has aired on a variety series on HBO.

On November 2, 2018, Tenacious D released Tenacious D in Post-Apocalypto, an animated film, with each frame hand-drawn by Black and every character voiced by Black and Gass.

Alongside the film, the band also dropped the album Post-Apocalypto. In September 2020, Tenacious D released the final piece to the Post-Apocalypto universe: the graphic novel.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10:00 a.m. C.T. here and in person at the Box Office.

