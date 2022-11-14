Temperature drop creates perfect conditions for snowmaking

KEWASKUM, Wis. — As temperatures dropped, Rob Friedl and his crews at the Sunburst Ski Hill in Kewaskum went straight to work.

"It's like a bunch of little kids, you know we're all running around so everybody is tired because it is so exciting," said Friedl.

Crews have been working around the clock to make snow.

"We're trying to do everything we can to open as quickly as we can."

Soon enough each hill at the ski park will be blanketed with snow perfect for skiing, tubing, and snowboarding.

"It's the closest thing that a human being can do to flying like a bird!"

In order to create the perfect powdery snow, temperatures must be below 30 degrees combined with low humidity.

Each snow gun will pump more than 34 million gallons of water throughout the season to create a winter wonderland for anyone to enjoy.

So it has a different structure, but it's snow. It's snow just like mother nature! I mean I wish I knew what fake snow was!

Depending on the weather conditions, Sunburst hopes to welcome customers before Thanksgiving.

