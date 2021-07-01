Teens help Alzheimer's patients set up iPods with personalized playlists

BROOKFIELD — Alzheimer's patients and high school students are connecting through music.

Heartis Village Brookfield enlisted the help of teens using their tech skills to set up iPods with personalized playlists for each memory care resident, filled with their favorite tunes.

“In dementia, residents’ music invokes emotions and brings back memories,” said Lori Rosenwald with Heartis Village Brookfield.

“We're just thankful we can do this,” said Kelsey Fleckenstein with New Berlin West High School.

Family members help pick out the songs for the residents.

