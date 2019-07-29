MILWAUKEE — A group of young men could have been doing anything on their day off, but they decided to spend it by lending a hand to the homeless in Milwaukee.

One by one, Kylon Boothes and his three friends packed up bags with food, preparing 100 meals for those less fortunate.

“The way we’ve grown up, you don’t waste food because at the end of the day there’s someone that’s not eating everyday or at all,” Boothes said.

It started at Boothes’ job earlier in the week when the restaurant he works at had leftovers from catering an event.



“They told us we could either take the food home or just throw it away,” Boothes said.

He didn’t feel comfortable wasting it so Boothes and his friend brought it to the homeless by the Marquette Interchange. What he saw bothered him.

“It’s not a safe place for people to live like it’s really bad down there. It’s not clean,” Boothes said.

Wanting to do more, he decided to take the money from his paycheck and buy enough food to feed all of them one meal, so Sunday night he and his buddies loaded up a car, and traveled to Tent City to meet with the men and women camping below the freeway.

“I genuinely care about what you guys are going through and that’s why I decided to do this,” Boothes said to a few of the campers.

They hope they were able to provide them with a little sustenance to help them get through their day.

“It’s hard to see them like this but I mean we’re helping them to the best that we can,” Boothes’ friend, Willie Puckett said.

A moment of gratitude from one man to another.

“For young men to treat us, a lot of people don’t treat us like they treat us,” a camper said.

Boothes doesn’t want this to be a one-time thing. He hopes to continue bringing meals to the homeless once or twice a month.