Teens crash into tree, rollover while racing after school in Greendale

Police say as they were racing side by side, the drivers swerved and struck each other after encountering an oncoming truck.
teenscrash1.PNG
Facebook/Village of Greendale Police Department
Three teens were involved in a racing crash on Monday, the Village of Greendale Police Department said.
Posted at 7:42 PM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 20:42:31-04

GREENDALE, Wis. — Three teens were involved in a racing crash on Monday, the Village of Greendale Police Department said.

According to police, the accident happened near Root River Parkway at Parkview Road.

Two teens in one car and one teen in another car were racing on the parkway after school let out.

teenscrash2.PNG
Police say as they were racing side by side, the drivers swerved and struck each other after encountering an oncoming truck.

One of the teens' vehicles struck a tree and the other rolled over.

Police say the teens suffered minimal injuries and were cited.

