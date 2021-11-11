Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Teen pleads no contest to charges in fatal Appleton mall shooting

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
The area where the shooting happened.
download.jpg
Posted at 8:35 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 09:35:24-05

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused in a fatal shooting at a suburban Appleton mall early this year has pleaded no contest to criminal charges.

Eighteen-year-old Dezman Ellis entered the plea to second-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless endangering safety in Outagamie County Circuit Court Wednesday.

While visiting the mall on Jan. 31, Ellis, who was 17 at the time, shot and killed Jovanni Frausto during a dispute about a girlfriend. A bystander was also hurt in the shooting. Several law enforcement agencies responded and led guests to safety.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Kyle Rittenhouse

Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse: Full coverage