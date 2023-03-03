Teen Innovation Summit teaches students about automotive careers

The Milwaukee Auto Show provides more than just a cool car show.

The Teen Innovation Summit brought in more than 500 students, giving them a chance to learn about automotive needs in STEM.

Steph Connects caught up with the founder of the summit on Friday.

The car industry is changing and this is crucial because there are jobs that will need to be filled. This summit exposed students to ownership, technology, sales and marketing, and finance in the automotive industry. The founder believes exposure is the first step to successful career exploration.

Learn more by watching the video at the top of this article.

