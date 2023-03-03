Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Teen Innovation Summit teaches students about automotive careers

Tech in the automotive industry
Steph Connects: Kids learn about automobile careers
Posted at 4:57 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 17:57:21-05

The Milwaukee Auto Show provides more than just a cool car show.

The Teen Innovation Summit brought in more than 500 students, giving them a chance to learn about automotive needs in STEM.

Steph Connects caught up with the founder of the summit on Friday.

The car industry is changing and this is crucial because there are jobs that will need to be filled. This summit exposed students to ownership, technology, sales and marketing, and finance in the automotive industry. The founder believes exposure is the first step to successful career exploration.

Learn more by watching the video at the top of this article.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Womens History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Women's History Month with TMJ4 News