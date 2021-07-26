Teen injured during shooting at Sherman Park, MCSO searches for suspect

Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect or suspects involved in the shooting of a teen at Sherman Park on Sunday.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. at Sherman Park. Deputies were responding to a shots fired call at the park's basketball courts when a 16-year-old requested medical assistance at a private residence..

Officials said a gray vehicle, possibly a Toyota or Honda, "drove recklessly through Sherman Park" and fired multiple shots from the rear passenger-side window.

The sheriff's office said someone on the basketball courts returned fire and the teen was hit during the exchange.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee County dispatch at (414) 278-4788.

