Teen in custody following threat of school shooting in Lake Geneva, police say

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Another threat to a Wisconsin school has been reported Friday, this time in the City of Lake Geneva, where a threat of a school shooting led to a early dismal of the school day and a juvenile suspect in custody.

Lake Geneva police said in a statement charges for Terrorist threats are going to be referred against a juvenile to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office. The person is in police custody.

It all started when the school resource officer at Badger High School learned there was going to be a school shooting sometime between 11 a.m. and 11:35 a.m. at the school on Friday.

The SRO found out that information was given to a student at the high school via text message from an unknown telephone number.

Detectives with City of Lake Geneva Police were able to track the number to a teenager in the Town of Geneva. Investigators interviewed the teen, who told them that they sent "threatening text messages to a friend as a 'joke' and was only trying to scare this friend," police said.

The teen also tried to hide the cell phone from detectives when they arrived at the teen's home, police added.

LGP said the teen's actions led to the suspension of classes at the school for the day. Students and staff were released from school around 10 a.m.

Similar threats were made at the Hamilton School District and the Racine Unified School District on Friday. Authorities have acknowledged their connection to a national TikTik school threat trend.

