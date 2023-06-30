Teen goes home after 209 days in Madison Hospital

MADISON, Wis. — Kyleigh ‘Ky’ Williams is a 16-year-old Wisconsin native.

She is just like any other teen her age. She enjoys iced coffee, cuddling her dog, and is excited to learn how to drive.

The only difference is that she spent the last 6 months at the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

Ky was admitted to the Beloit Memorial Hospital in Dec. 2022, due to Influenza A, according to UW Health Kids. Unfortunately, her condition was more serious than expected. She was moved to the Madison American Family Children’s Hospital.

For weeks, Ky was a fighter, hooked up to a ventilator, fighting both Influenza A and pneumonia. Her lungs became too weak to continue fighting, and at this point, doctors decided a lung transplant would be necessary.

Ky received a new pair of lungs on Feb.9 during a 20-hour surgery. She spent a month in the PICU, hooked up to a ventilator, until she was able to breathe on her own. March and April were spent doing physical therapy and overall recovery.

Throughout these last 6 months, Ky Williams was a fighter, or a “warrior,” according to Nikki Williams, Ky’s mother. “We’ll also never forget the care and compassion from everyone at UW Health during Ky’s 209 days in the hospital.”

With Ky’s new free time, she is on board to get her driver’s license and start her junior year in the fall, according to a press release from UW Health.

