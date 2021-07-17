Watch
Teen girl shot by owner after stealing car at Kenosha gas station: Police

TMJ4
Kenosha Police
Posted at 8:20 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 21:20:46-04

KENOSHA — A teen girl stole an unattended car at a Kenosha gas station and was then shot by the car's owner Friday evening.

A Flight for Life helicopter brought the injured teen to Children's Hospital, according to Kenosha police. The condition of the teen was not released.

The incident happened at the Mobil gas station at 50th Street and Sheridan Road around 5:30 p.m. Friday, police said in tweets.

The car's owner left the car unattended and running when the teen jumped in and tried to drive away, police said. The owner then fired gunshots at the car, striking the girl.

KPD adds a suspect is in custody, and that the scene of the incident remains closed to the public.

