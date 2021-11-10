Watch
Teen arrested for shooting Housing Authority worker last month: Milwaukee Police

Posted at 3:33 PM, Nov 10, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they arrested a 16-year-old teen who allegedly shot and injured a Housing Authority employee in October.

Police said in a statement Wednesday the shooting happened on Oct. 26 in the 5000 block of North 48th Street. MPD said the victim was in her vehicle when a masked person approached with a rifle and tapped on the window.

Police say the victim feared for her safety and started to drive away. The suspect then fired several shots into her vehicle.

The victim was hit in her arm by a bullet. Police described her injuries as non-fatal.

MPD said when the suspect was arrested on Nov. 3, he had a rifle and a handgun.

According to police, the 16-year-old suspect was involved in an attempted armed robbery and attempted carjacking on Oct. 29 on North 53rd Street and an armed robbery/carjacking on Nov. 2 on West Silver Spring Drive.

Charges have been referred to the Milwaukee County DA's Office.

