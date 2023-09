TMJ4 is experiencing technical difficulties with its over-the-air broadcast signal. We are working to resolve the issue and will be back live over the air soon. We apologize for the inconvenience.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip