Team USA might be done competing in the Winter Olympics but locals are not

Every 4 years, curling catches the attention of new and old fans all over the world.

For the Racine Curling Club, they see upwards of about 200 people flow through their facilities curious to try out the sport. This was the case for locals, Jessica Geres and her friend Megan Week.

"My husband and I were sitting on the couch watching it and I was like you know that would be fun to do, and then about five minutes later we were signed up," said Geres.

The two organized a group together to try it out after watching the Winter Olympics on TV.

"It's hard," exclaimed Weeks.

According to Donald Coe, an instructor at the Racine Curling Club, the sport being seen as easy is a common misconception.

"It looks so easy when you see them on TV doing this and you get out on the ice and while the ice is really not as slippery as you think it is, it's a lot harder to do than you think," said Coe.

For the Racine Curlers, it's more than the challenge of the game but rather the community it sows.

"We're a little bit smaller than some of the other clubs which means we're much closer-knit," said Austin Maffei, a member of the club.

