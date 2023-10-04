Tavolino MKE closed until further notice, owner says

MILWAUKEE — Tavolino MKE at 2315 North Murray Ave. announced Monday they are closed until further notice.

This comes about 2 months after they reopened following a fire in the kitchen of neighboring Kawa Ramen and Sushi. The fire damaged both restaurants.

Kawa has since reopened across the street at Crossroads Collective while they repair their location.

Tavolino MKE opened in 2020. The damage caused by the fire closed the restaurant for three months but they reopened in August of 2023.

The owner did not say in their social media post what is causing the closure this time.

