Taste of Wisconsin to return to Kenosha's lakefront this summer

KENOSHA, Wis. — Back again for another year, the award-winning Taste of Wisconsin festival will return to Kenosha's lakefront July 28-30.

The festival is known for the tastes, flavors and cultures of Wisconsin coming together in downtown Kenosha along the shore of Lake Michigan.

The 11th annual event will feature over 30 food and beverage vendors. Some things on the menu include fan favorites like Wisconsin cheese curds, jerk chicken, BBQ ribs, brisket and pulled pork, spring rolls, homemade sausages, roasted corn-on the-cob, funnel cakes, mini pies, gourmet wine slushy mixes and deep fried Oreos and Twinkies. It will also feature ethnic dishes such as Italian, Mexican, Polish, Jamaican, Vietnamese and German.

Not only can you enjoy delicious food, but you can also drink a variety of beverages, including traditional beers, flavorful wines, ciders, smoothies and more. The beer and wine will be sold at the event’s four Beverage Gardens. Guests can use cash for all food and non-alcoholic beverages and products.

After you’re done grabbing a bite to eat, you can get a taste of the lakefront atmosphere and listen to live music. Over 80 live musical performances on four music stages are scheduled to perform during the three-day festival.

The Demo Center, a popular attraction at the festival, will be back offering presentations, including a big variety of cooking workshops and demonstrations.

Taste of Wisconsin is free and there is parking in and around the lakefront and downtown area.

Kenosha’s vintage electric streetcar system will also be running to provide a way to get from your parking spot to the front gates of the event. The streetcars will have an extended run time during Taste of Wisconsin hours.

The festival hours are as followed:

Thursday, July 28: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, July 29: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday. July 30: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information, click here.

